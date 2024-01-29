Compact elegance: discover Miss Bag

  • Home
PRESS RELEASE
By Press Club

Fashion

Credits: Karine Augis

Discover the new mini bag from the Karine Augis collection. A must-have piece that redefines contemporary chic. Miss bag is designed to fit in with a dynamic lifestyle, embodying the perfect union of style and functionality.

Credits: Karine Augis

Its compact size makes it ideal for day-to-day use, offering an elegant solution for carrying everyday essentials. With its timeless design, it makes a smooth transition from day to evening without compromising your style!

Credits: Karine Augis

Made from two materials, Premium coated canvas and leather. Miss bag embodies the perfect harmony between quality and style. Featuring a delicate chain, this mini bag adds a touch of refinement to every outfit. Let yourself be seduced by this little jewel of leather goods with its irresistible charm and Parisian chic spirit!

Accessories
Karine Augis