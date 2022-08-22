Conquer the courts in the WOOD WOOD x adidas Originals Forum Low

Originally released in 1984, the adidas Originals Forum Low was initially developed as a basketball shoe. However, WOOD WOOD co-founder Brian SS Jensen has updated the low-top silhouette to take it to the tennis court instead. Jensen has removed the velcro fastening and opted for a simple lace-up closure, ensuring the model is more in line with a traditional no-fuss tennis shoe. Including a contrasting gum sole, the model retains its signature supple leather upper, perforated toe box and mesh tongue, with suede Three Stripe detailing on the lateral sides. WOOD WOOD and adidas Originals co-branding features throughout, with a special nod to WOOD WOOD’s 20th anniversary embossed on the insole.

In terms of colourway, Jensen has opted for 80s-flavoured hues as a homage to the sneaker’s debut: expect electric blue, mustard yellow and burnt orange Three Stripe variations. The yellow iteration will be available exclusively at WOOD WOOD stores from 22nd June.

WOOD WOOD x adidas Originals Forum Low

