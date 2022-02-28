Contentment in the face of difficult conditions: Conclusions from the 49th INNATEX

The 49th INNATEX from 25 to 27 February 2022 came to a satisfying close on Sunday evening. "It's no surprise," says Jens Frey, Managing Director of the organiser MUVEO GmbH. "In the run-up to the fair, exhibitors as well as buyers reported that orders were largely completed by the end of February. In addition, there were cancellations at short notice for health or quarantine reasons. In view of the circumstances, we had a good turnout with 150 labels still exhibiting and we received positive feedback."

After the cancellation of various trade fairs, one exhibitor confirmed that they were just happy to be able to exchange ideas at the Messecenter Rhein-Main. After a quiet start to the trade fair, which began on a Friday for the first time, others reported good conversations and orders over the course of the three-day INNATEX event. For example, Jan Roehler from HempAge: "We came to the delayed fair without great expectations and in the end were surprised at how many customers were here and were in good spirits to place a healthy order. Despite the current circumstances, for us it was a very nice meeting with friends and customers."

A group of visitors described having experienced a trade fair day "full of inspiration", even though news from international politics resonated in the Messecenter Rhein-Main. The interest in sustainable fashion and the demands of consumers are increasing. Heike Hess, branch manager of the International Association of Natural Textiles (IVN) and patron of INNATEX, can confirm the trend:

"We are receiving noticeably more inquiries. These are coming, among others, from new members and from already certified manufacturers who are looking for a stricter standard such as the IVN BEST. Topics such as circular economy or recycling, climate protection, fibre safety and due diligence are clearly on the rise.

The term ‘fibre safety’ includes tracing the fibre back to the raw material source. In the case of cotton, for example, its cultivation is only recognised as "organic" after a thorough inspection. Proof of consistent corporate diligence along the entire supply chain is also becoming increasingly important. We are working with partners and members on strategies for traceability and education."

New products and ideas at INNATEX included shoes made from algae, a streetwear label currently in the certification process, and plastic-free yoga mats. "The fiftieth INNATEX will take place in the summer," says Frey. "That's when we will more than make up for what we have been unable to do in the last two years with the pandemic. We're already looking forward to that."