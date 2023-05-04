Contradictions Rule in B.L.A.H. SS23 Collection

The new season's collection with a 'bright and muted' theme reflects the brand's nonsense, non-conformist attitude.

Amsterdam-based B.L.A.H. has embraced contradictions from its earliest days - starting with the definitive, founding line: "We care, but we don't". For spring/summer 2023, the independent shoe brand is channeling that same 'contrary but cool' attitude in a collection that ignores the standard ideas of safe and complementary style, focusing on the contrast between 'bright' and 'muted' to achieve a glorious, rebellious effect.

Putting together shiny, molten metallics with understated primary colours, the new season sneakers prove that opposites attract across a range of true B.L.A.H. heroines. The best-selling Cassandra, complete with a unique outsole, leads and is joined by the Luisa Extreme, the Nana and the Jenn Low. Meanwhile, B.L.A.H.'s longest running style, Gisele, continues to go the distance - refreshed with a revamped colourway. As a contrast to the bold colours, some of the shoes have been hand-treated and brushed to give them a lived-in, vintage look.

With this collection, you definitely don't have to pick a side. Are you a magpie for metallics, attracted to everything that is shiny and bright? Or are you more understated and laid back? Maybe you're a bit of both. The good news is that with B.L.A.H.'s Spring/Summer 2023 line, you don't need to choose, you can lean into the contradiction instead. Because matchy-matchy is just a bit meh. Maria Lemos, creative director of B.L.A.H.

While the contradictions can be confusing, B.L.A.H.’s message remains simple and clear. The brand cares about using mostly sustainable materials - which is why the new collection continues to feature environmentally friendly materials such as leather from the Leather Working Group, mesh, and rubber patches - but they still don't care about conforming to stereotypes by creating cute, but obvious combinations.

Picture: B.L.A.H., SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Highlights from the SS23 Collection

On the road or at a rave, the Nana sneakers will let you go your own way. The Muriel upper, combining complex layered mesh, leather, rubber, nubuck and parachute fabric, keeps you grounded on this new detailed sole, inspired by off-road car tires.

The top-scoring style Jenn makes a winning comeback for the new season. This classic hi-top basketball sneaker still provides unparalleled support, from the pavement to the three-point line. The iconic chunky sole, wraparound heel and tall tongue remain, now brushed and washed to give it a vintage treatment. It is looking bold with new colourways from fuchsia and military green to bright primary highlights.

Luisa Extreme has a modern twist, but she’s vintage at heart. A brand-new double-layered sole takes things up a notch, embedding a spongy micro sole in a chunky rubber base. Everywhere else, they have kept things classic, with a newly designed clean-line upper, all washed and brushed for a subtly worn-in finish.

For a modernized old-school style, step forward with Jenn Low. Inspired by vintage basketball sneakers, these shoes are small on the heel but score with their looks. With a sharp outsole to match angular patterning on the upper, they’re layered with laminated and perforated leather, which the the label has washed and brushed for that authentic, worn-in, ‘had-them-for-years’ seen.

Picture: B.L.A.H., SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Inspired by the waves on the beach, Cassandra’s brand new sole flows with each step. A bright and modern upper brings seaside vibes, mixing crinkled parachute, mesh and sunny coloured laces, finished with a fresh new embroidered detail on the heel. The shoe is fully high-tech and focused on comfortability.