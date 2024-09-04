Converse and Isabel Marant honor the Chuck Taylor and sneaker wedge

Isabel Marant channels her love of Converse through eponymous brand’s first collaborative collection

A natural pairing, Converse and Isabel Marant come together for the first time to deliver a capsule collection of new and classic Converse styles fused with the Parisian cool aesthetic, for which Isabel Marant is known.

Isabel Marant has a distinct point of view, famously living at the juxtaposition between high and low. Defined by principles like spontaneity, independence, and natural elegance, Isabel Marant finds freedom in being unpredictable and breaking the mold. She’s not afraid to choose her own path and finds allure in the journey more than the destination – values that are undoubtedly shared by Converse.

As brands at the intersection of culture and style, Converse and Isabel Marant have had a lasting impact on rulebreakers everywhere. Anchored by her pioneering design and love for the Chuck Taylor, the collection will present the new Chuck 70 Wedge silhouette as well as a take on the iconic Chuck 70. Underpinned by a dose of nostalgia, the partnership is the perfect embodiment of the duo coming together as an expression of «Effortless Luxury.”

Isabel Marant is the ideal partner to debut the Chuck 70 Wedge – the latest installment of Converse’s elevation proposition, following the recently introduced De Luxe Wedge. Touting a hidden 2.5-inch wedge heel attached to the Chuck 70 upper and midsole, the silhouette honors Isabel Marant’s stake in fashion and pioneering work around the sneaker wedge trend of the 2010s.

To round out the collection, Isabel Marant also presents her take on the Chuck 70, hi top, and Chuck 70 Ox, low top, featuring key Chuck details with Isabel Marant’s design DNA. Across all silhouettes, key flourishes include a frayed cotton and polyester Jacquard upper, Isabel Marant’s logo in a raw edge canvas overlay, multi-colored pinstripes and laces, and a matching multi-colored translucent outsole.

The Converse x Isabel Marant collection will launch exclusively on September 11, 2024, at the Isabel Marant Turenne Paris pop-up, as well as IsabelMarant. com and Isabel Marant stores. Wider commercialization will take place on September 12, 2024, via Converse.com and select global retailers. Launch colorways will include the Chuck 70 Wedge in both Vanilla White and Raven, as well as the Chuck 70 in Raven and Chuck 70 Ox in Vanilla White.

About Isabel Marant

Founded in Paris in 1995, Isabel Marant is an icon of cool French style with a love of materials that live and travel, drawing inspiration from all over the world to irreverently refresh the urban wardrobe.

Embodying a new vision of luxury, Isabel Marant offers a relaxed and effortless take on luxury clothing and accessories for men and women, seductive, intuitive and always disruptive.