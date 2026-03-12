COOLMAX CloakFX™ Fiber Makes Official Global Debut at Performance Days Munich

The LYCRA Company will officially launch COOLMAX CloakFX™ fiber globally at Performance Days Munich, Europe’s leading functional fabric fair, March 18–19. This innovation is designed to help garments appear drier by minimizing visible sweat marks while delivering moisture management and cooling comfort.

COOLMAX CloakFX™ fiber is for brands, mills, and garment makers creating performance-driven activewear, workwear, and everyday apparel. The technology diffuses light at the fiber level using optical “masking” that reduces the visual appearance of moisture, helping to make sweat marks less noticeable. Because the technology is built into durable fiber, its benefits last wear after wear and wash after wash.

“Visible sweat on apparel is the leading pain point for consumers across demographics, often forcing them to compromise between performance, comfort, and appearance,” said Tara Maurer-Mackay, product category director, branded specialty products, The LYCRA Company. “Consumers want one fabric that does it all, and COOLMAX CloakFX™ fiber helps garments look drier while keeping them cool and dry.”

In addition to sweat-masking performance, COOLMAX CloakFX™ fiber can provide higher UPF protection than conventional polyester fibers due to its unique structure and composition. Ninety-three percent of the polyester in this GRS-certified fiber is recycled, helping support sustainability goals without requiring changes to manufacturing processes.

Following extensive validation through the company’s innovation and testing processes, development of COOLMAX CloakFX™ fiber continues across knit, woven, and seamless applications. The innovation pipeline is also expanding into additional wearing occasions and select non-apparel markets, underscoring its broader potential.

The LYCRA Company will also be showcasing elastane fabrics and garments made with renewable LYCRA® EcoMade fiber at the textile trade show. Made from 70 percent plant-based resources, this bio-derived solution reduces the carbon footprint of apparel while delivering the same trusted performance as traditional LYCRA® fiber.

To see sample commercial fabrics developed by leading mills that feature COOLMAX CloakFX™ fiber, visit The LYCRA Company’s stand C09-C10 at Performance Days Munich.