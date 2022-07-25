Countdown to 50th international trade fair for sustainable textiles

The 50th INNATEX fair opens its gates to a Green Fashion trade audience from 29 to 31 July 2022 in Hofheim-Wallau, near Frankfurt. At this anniversary fair, over 200 labels will be exhibiting, a wide range of experts and organisations will be gathering, and elaborate features and facilities are planned for the Rhein-Main exhibition centre. After two years of restrictions imposed by the pandemic, organisers MUVEO GmbH have plenty that they want to do. “Yes, it’s keeping us busy, but our beloved INNATEX will only be 25 years old once,” comments MUVEO Managing Director Jens Frey. “I’d say with this summer edition, we are focusing particularly on three areas: community and knowledge sharing, orders and business, and also having a great time together in a festival atmosphere.”

Discussion and debate are key drivers of progress

According to INNATEX project manager Alexander Hitzel, one highlight is the Community Area, which brings together a range of experts. In short lounge talks, they reveal insights into what they are currently working on and a dialogue format encourages personal discussion. Mirjam Smend, whom we know well from Greenstyle Munich, introduces her recently launched sustainability magazine, Pureviu, and facilitates the morning talks. Alongside standard bodies such as IVN and GOTS, which have taken part in INNATEX for many years, younger projects such as Fairmodel and the digital platform Retraced will be part of this special area. Fairtrade Germany, Femnet and the VDMD are to be found there too. Almost all of them are joining in with the Ask Me Anything dialouge format. Interested attendees can pre-book a slot of up to ten minutes for a personal discussion with the expert of their choice.

Hitzel: “We want to celebrate 25 years of Green Fashion, but we’re also here to work.”

“INNATEX is not just an ordering fair,” says Hitzel, “but a community that stands out for its multifaceted nature. The fact that the catalogue represents so many different styles, generations, situations and product categories is, of course, also a benefit to retailers, whom we are attracting this year with new initiatives. In the back-office we are making a coordinated effort to communicate what INNATEX has to offer and its benefits to buyers. We can offer guidance or a guided tour, for example, depending on what is asked of us.” The supportive activities that had to be suspended during the pandemic are enjoying a comeback at this year’s summer fair: five newcomers to INNATEX designated DesignDiscoveries will be presenting their projects in another special area. Vegtus, from Barcelona, produces sneakers and other products from cactus leather. Natural textiles such as organic cotton are used by Lounge Cherie, a yoga fashion label.

Products for kids through to seniors, classics and streetwear, footwear and accessories

Nordlicht similarly relies on recyclable, renewable natural fibres for its outerwear, bags and accessories. The field of circular fashion is also served by the remaining two Design Discoveries. Both Nature is Future, with its handmade sneakers, and Freibeutler, with its functional rucksacks, make extensive use of recycled materials, while also paying due attention to broader sustainability aspects.

Regular INNATEX exhibitors include, as usual, pioneers such as Lana, Chapati and Didymos, all of whom are also celebrating anniversaries. Labels such as Anokho with their colourful accessories in jacquard fabrics and Danish label Angel Circle with its plus-size fashion are exhibiting for the first time.

“INNATEX is like a holiday,” say a number of the exhibitors

As for the celebratory elements of this anniversary INNATEX, organisers MUVEO GmbH are planning to splash out. A lavishly designed outdoor area makes reference to the festival season and offers zones for relaxation at all times. Saturday sees the Summer Party with a DJ and live act. “For an exhibition centre, the surroundings here are already relatively attractive and green, and now we’re making our space even more attractive.” says Hitzel.