Crafted Society to exhibit quiet luxury ss24 collection at Pitti Uomo and Premium tradeshows

Crafted Society, the Amsterdam based luxury brand, set up to honour and celebrate the master Italian makers behind their luxurious sneakers, bags, hats and cashmere accessories is moving into the wholesale arena and will be showing their SS24 sneaker and accessories collection at the upcoming Pitti Uomo, in Florence June 13-16, and at Premium in Berlin, July 11-12 2023.

This comes off the back of the brand being featured recently in the hit Apple TV show Ted Lasso where multiple characters were seen wearing the Dutch company's products in season 3.

Creative Director and Co-Founder, Lise Bonnet said

"The new ss24 "dress" sneaker collection is an assortment of on trend muted earthy colours in luxurious Italian nubuck and nappa leather along with a selection of our best sellers over the past 6 years. Accessories which can be combined with the shoes include our hugely popular crushable natural wool fedora’s and our toquilla straw Panama hats, round off the collection.

Co-Founder, Martin Johnston, said

“Since being featured on Ted Lasso, the number of requests we have seen coming in has been tremendous. We are looking to capitalise on this demand by bringing on board selective high end retail partners in Europe, USA/Canada and Japan for ss2024 to add to those we have added this year such as Aiola Living, a beautiful concept hotel and boutique in Graz, Austria. We have more tv shows and movies in the planning, so the heat around Crafted Society and our products will continue to grow. Now feels the right time to bring our products to more customers around the world who appreciate our offering of quiet luxury.”