Craghoppers x National Trust: The Sustainable Outdoor Adventurer

Designed for all adventurers and driven by a mutual desire to care for our planet, Craghoppers and the National Trust come together with their first sustainable collection.

With an innovative and sustainable mindset, British outdoor and adventure travel brand Craghoppers has teamed up with Europe’s largest conservation charity, the National Trust, for a collection designed to help care for the great outdoors.

Countryside-Inspired Versatility

Inspired by the countryside under the National Trust’s care, the collection’s colour palettes are reminiscent of crisp, autumnal treks, combining bold patterns and prints found in nature. Striking print fleeces complement warm insulated jackets and active fitting legwear in a head-to-toe offering. And packable waterproof jackets and trousers and a full accessories range mean every trip out into the ever-changing British weather will be a breeze.

Quality for Life

The Craghoppers x National Trust collection (much like all Craghoppers products) is also guaranteed for life; a true marker of the pride Craghoppers takes in the quality of its garments as the brand looks to encourage customers to care for and repair their kit.

For Adventurers That Truly Love the Outdoors

A collection designed to help adventurers explore whilst minimising their impact on the planet, developed with some of the outdoor apparel industry’s most sustainable technologies to date; from kit made with 100% recycled materials, to a plant based DWR made from renewable sources and part recycled synthetic down.

It is a privilege to be able to work with an institution like the National Trust on its mission to look after the great outdoors for generations to come. A sustainably led attitude is such a huge part of Craghoppers’ identity and we strive to ensure that it is in everything we do. So, teaming up with the National Trust feels like the natural next step on our journey. James McNamara, Brand Director of Craghoppers

Each piece in the collection is also made with as much recycled material as possible, with each design drawn using CLO to minimise sample use, ensuring the collection reduces its impact on the environment at every stage.

We’re proud to be able to build this long-term collaboration with Craghoppers and are excited by their desire to champion the care of the great outdoors for future generations. Together we’re making a stand for nature; improving accessibility so that everyone can explore our landscapes, as well as raising awareness of the importance of living sustainably. Becky Stanford, Head of Brand Licencing of the National Trust

Supporting Conservation Projects

Craghoppers and the National Trust have committed funding directly to the many essential conservation projects that the National Trust undertakes. Through sales of this collection, a minimum of 45,000 pounds will be given to the National Trust, supporting conservation projects at places in their care.

You can shop the Craghoppers x National Trust collection in store and online from Autumn 2024.