Cream eyewear launches their first “flavour makers” collection

Cream eyewear has teamed up with well-known Spanish children’s Fashion brand “The new society” for a collaboration for summer 2023.

We are obviously over the moon that such an amazing children's brand immediately wanted to collaborate with us. We met at the playtime kids fair in Paris, Estefania, the founder of TNS was one off the first who congratulated us with winning the milk crush award Lauren van der Kolk, Founder Cream Eyewear

Lauren explains that collaborating with other brands that have the same values as cream was always an option. Although she really loves selecting colours herself, and is very critical of colour intensity, it was always the idea to expand her collection to include seasonal colours with outside influences. The Flavour maker, is the one who influences our “flavour pallet” for at least one season.

The Spanish brand launches their summer collection: “an ode to the endless summer” with a collection 100% made in Spain and Portugal. Their collection is joyful, with colours that remind us of sunshine, heat and water with summer prints invaded by summer flowers that make us happy. The new colours added to the collection through this collaboration are Orange, Banana & Olive.

Picture: Cream Eyewear, courtesy of the brand.

Currently, they are already working on our new flavour maker collection for 2024, and this one also promises to be another exciting collaboration.

We are open to anything. it doesn't always have to be a fashion brand, it could also be illustrator or other accessory Lauren van der Kolk, Founder Cream Eyewear

Collaborations enhance products, just look at the world famous collaborations of off white x Ikea, Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama, Fatboy x Longchamp, among others. there are so many good flavours in the world, it would be a shame to keep it all to ourselves right? So they hope to add many new flavours in the future.

Picture: Cream Eyewear, courtesy of the brand.

Cream Eyewear

Cream Eyewear launched in April 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, a pair of children's sunglasses made from a new material called Truegrass. They are working hard to build their mission: “to protect the eyes of the future” and are now available in more than 60 shops worldwide.