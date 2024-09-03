Crew clothing announces partnership with England Rugby as official formalwear outfitter to The Red Roses

Crew Clothing, the premium British lifestyle brand, has today announced an exciting partnership with world number one, women’s rugby team and reigning Guinness Women’s Six Nations Champions, the Red Roses. As the Official Formalwear Outfitter, Crew Clothing will have the honour of dressing both the playing squad and non-playing staff in signature designs for all formal events and appearances.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organisations, as it represents the first partnership exclusive to the Red Roses. The squad will debut its first formalwear outfits at the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations, set to embody Crew’s meticulous approach to detail, fusing contemporary silhouettes with the traditions and quality synonymous with Crew Clothing.

Founded over three decades ago in the back of a windsurfing shop in Salcombe, 1993, Crew Clothing has always remained true to its roots, continuing to invest in and support the best of British sports. As the Red Roses look ahead to another defining year of women’s rugby, there couldn't be a more exciting time for Crew Clothing to announce its first all-female sponsorship team, and to demonstrate the brand’s support to the advancement of women’s sports.

Crew Clothing’s Head of Marketing, Naomi Parry, said:

“This partnership with the Red Roses serves as a reflection of Crew’s unwavering commitment to supporting the best of British sport, and we couldn’t be prouder to be a part of the next phase in the Red Roses’ incredible journey. Ahead of a monumental year for women’s rugby, we’ll be supporting the squad with a range of beautifully crafted formalwear pieces, and look forward to celebrating future successes with our new partner”. Crew Clothing also has a number of other high profile sporting partnerships. This latest partnership further cements the brand’s position as a leading supporter of British sport and is poised to make a significant impact on the world stage as the 2025 season unfolds.

Alex Teasdale, RFU Executive Director of the Women’s Game said:

“We are really looking forward to working with Crew Clothing as a Red Roses Partner - the first Women’s game standalone Partner. We’re really proud that the Red Roses are galvanising support in this way and showing that women’s rugby is an attractive proposition for brands. We’re grateful to Crew for another brilliant show of support into women’s sport, and for choosing women’s rugby.”