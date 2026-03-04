Cult Gaia launches inaugural Men's Collection for Spring Summer 2026

Cult Gaia launches its Spring/Summer 2026 Men’s Collection, offi cially entering the world of menswear. Photographed in Praia do Arpoador, Ipanema, the campaign captures Rio de Janeiro not simply as a backdrop, but as a sensation shaped by heat, salt, sand, and the rhythm of the sea.

This inaugural men’s collection expands Cult Gaia’s signature sculptural language into a new dimension. The result is a wardrobe designed to move with both climate and body. Relaxed linen tailoring and softened cotton open to the air, off ering breathability and fl uidity. Intricately embroidered outerwear introduces weight and dimension, with tapestry-like surfaces rendered in horizon tones of ocean blue, sun-washed coral, and deep Brazilian dusk. Structured workwear denim is cut high at the waist with visible topstitching and oversized patch pockets. Hand-designed swim silhouettes sit close to the body, saturated in warm prints that shift with water and light.

Credits: Cult Gaia

Masculinity within the collection is assured yet never rigid — physical, expressive, and at ease in proximity. The collection inhabits that suspended moment between day and night, structure and softness. The Spring/Summer 2026 Men’s Collection represents a signifi cant new chapter for Cult Gaia, extending its sculptural sensibility into menswear while staying true to its foundational pillars of form, feeling, and environment.

The collection is available online and at Cult Gaia boutiques.