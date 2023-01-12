Cyell Fall/Winter 2023 – Sleep & Loungewear Collection

Focus on what we do best

Gratefulness is at the heart of this collection. Grateful for all the beautiful things we have been privileged to create. Therefore, this season we focus on what we do best. A collection full of bestselling items that have proven themselves over the years. Finished with beautiful details such as, rich satin, elegant lace fabric and classic piping. Styles in the perfect commercial colours, from ivory, to dark rose, from fresh mint to classic ink blue. We emphasise deep colours, elegant prints and femininity. A must-have collection that excels in stylish solids that you can mix & match endlessly. Suitable for every woman who sees happy moments as gifts. In other words; CYELL pur sang.

Image: Cyell

Image: Cyell

Gratefulness

Gratefulness; a spontaneous feeling, born of inner warmth, is the core of true happiness. Without gratitude, we would always be negative. We would constantly overlook all the beauty of life. That smile you got, that lovely conversation you had, the spontaneous hug from your child, a nice new assignment that came in, the conversation at the table with your family during dinner, the sun on your face as you walked outside.... Little moments of happiness that we need to start seeing as gifts. Which will automatically make us feel like a grateful person.

“It is not happiness that makes us grateful, but gratitude that makes us happy.”

Image: Cyell

Image: Cyell

About the brand

For 25 years CYELL has never compromised on quality. All items are thoughtfully designed. Every time is considered with which fit and in which fabric the item looks best and can be fully embraced by the person who wears it. Proven classics that have been a favourite for years, repeat themselves in every collection in an innovative print or variation. In addition to this, Cyell comes every season with surprising new designs that make you feel elegant and comfortable at home.

Today, over 1 million confident women around the world shine in CYELL swim & sleepwear. Women who know that happiness can be found in the small things in life. Do you already know that feeling?