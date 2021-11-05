Dahlia Razzook’s Debut Dahlia Razzook Collection Show at London Fashion Week

Fashion designer Dahlia Razzook presented her debut Dahlia Razzook womenswear collection on the 17th of September at London Fashion Week

‘Experiment of unmentionables. A chance to show the power and strength of women. This is a mixture of history and modernism that present-day women are after.’ shares Razzook.

The collection

The debut collection featured a section of garments inspired by the early 1900s and finished with an elevated, modern twist. Combining a thoughtful mix of silk fabrics and voluminous, feminine silhouettes, the collection reflected the designers love of experiments with contrasting aesthetics, and her signature expertise for intricate detailing.

London Fashion Week is a part of the global “Big 4” fashion weeks, with multiple luxury and contemporary fashion brands and designers presenting their ready-to-wear and haute couture collections to the public.

About Dahlia Razzook

Dahlia Razzook was born and educated in Houston, Texas before moving to London to study fashion at London College of Fashion. Dahlia was offered a couture embroidery design internship at Alexander McQueen in her first year of university. From there, she carried on designing for Panos Yiapanis, Nicole Farhi, Agent Provocateur, Beulah London, Ralph & Russo Couture, and Marchesa. Shortly after, Dahlia launched her luxury womenswear brand. Luxury womenswear brand, Dahlia Razzook offers stylish and fashion-forward pieces for the day until night.

Dahlia Razzook focuses on a mix of work wear until the end of the night of the cocktail hour. Her collection consists of trousers, tops, dresses, cocktail dresses, and scarves. Each piece is either digital printed and/or exquisitely hand embroidered from English silk including the lining. The collection is also manufactured in England.