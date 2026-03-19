Daily Paper and Engage team up with UFC champion Israel Adesanya for a culture-driven capsule collection

Daily Paper and Engage team up to announce a collaboration with UFC champion Israel Adesanya, introducing a capsule collection that explores heritage, discipline and self-expression at the intersection of sport, performance and culture. The Daily Paper x Engage x Israel Adesanya collaboration reflects a shared understanding of navigating multiple identities while remaining grounded in where you come from. Rooted in movement, both physical and cultural, the project brings together Daily Paper’s diasporic storytelling with Engage’s deep connection to combat sports, celebrating the journey and legacy of Israel Adesanya.

Born in Nigeria and raised in New Zealand, Adesanya represents a generation that moves between worlds with confidence. He is defined by precision and control; outside of it, by style, authorship and cultural pride. His journey mirrors the foundation of Daily Paper and Engage, a brands built on authenticity, discipline and cultural expression.

Together, Daily Paper and Engage have created a capsule collection celebrating Israel Adesanya, bringing these worlds together through pieces that embody strength, legacy and individuality.

Daily Paper x Israel Adesanya x Engage. Credits: Daily Paper

The collection

Anchored in a dominant blue colour palette, the Daily Paper x Engage x Israel Adesanya collection integrates heritage-inspired symbolism reinterpreted through a Daily Paper lens, while drawing on the performance-driven DNA of Engage. Graphic iconography appears across key silhouettes, reflecting discipline, resilience and representation.

The collaboration includes an exclusive one of one piece gifted to Israel Adesanya, varsity jacket featuring bold “ADESANYA” artwork across the back. Items that will be available include: graphic hoodies and long sleeves detailed with custom motifs, signature tees, performance-driven fight shorts and gloves, and co-branded accessories including a drawstring bag. Each piece contains elements opening the door to cultural expression, but built for movement, and designed with identity in mind.

Daily Paper x Israel Adesanya x Engage. Credits: Daily Paper

Daily Paper x Israel Adesanya x Engage. Credits: Daily Paper

Visual heritage

Adinkra motifs have long served as visual expressions of heritage, wisdom and identity across West Africa, carrying meanings shaped through generations of storytelling, craftsmanship and cultural transmission. For this collaboration, these historic visual codes are revisited through a contemporary lens, exploring how traditional symbolism can inform new forms of design. Alongside the Adinkra references, a series of custom co-branded marks were developed, drawing inspiration from both Adinkra iconography and Yoruba cultural elements, creating a visual dialogue between ancestral heritage and contemporary expression.

Rather than separating fashion and performance, the collaboration treats them as one language. The Daily Paper x Engage x Israel Adesanya capsule celebrates those who carry their roots with them wherever they step.