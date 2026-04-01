Damur AW26 Taipei Fashion Week Turns the Boxing Ring Into a Runway

“Fashion and trends don’t need to reinvent themselves — they were never meant to fit inside fixed boundaries.” — Damur Huan

At this season’s Taipei Fashion Week, #Damur designer Damur Huang stepped away from the official venue once again, leaving behind the traditional runway to stage his AW26 collection inside UFC Gym Taiwan. This was not simply a change of setting. It was a deliberate shift in how fashion is encountered — and a direct challenge to the idea of viewing itself.

Credits: #DAMUR

For #Damur, fashion has never been purely visual. It is a language rooted in the body. At a distance, clothing becomes an object. Within an environment shaped by breath, exertion, and pressure, it becomes an experience. Not something you simply see, but something you feel. Not something you immediately understand, but something the body registers first. For this reason, the show did not begin with looks, but with training. Before the first look appeared, guests and media were brought into a live training session inside UFC Gym. Breathing deepened, heart rates rose, muscles moved between tension and release, and sweat gathered on the skin. This was not a prelude — it was the beginning. Only once the body entered this state did the clothing appear. The sequence was reversed. You did not see first — you entered first.

Credits: #DAMUR

The choice of UFC Gym Taiwan was precise. It is not merely a training facility, but a space defined by discipline, control, and the pursuit of limits — where the body is continuously tested, reshaped, and pushed further. The octagon and training floor created a raw, uncompromising environment. No filters. No distance. Nothing to conceal. Only breath, movement, impact, and sweat. In this setting, garments could not rely on lighting or staging. They had to hold their own.

Fabrics stretched and reacted to motion. Skin was revealed and activated through movement. Here, design is tested at its highest intensity. Every cut, every seam, every opening must endure pressure. This relationship between space and clothing reflects the core of “Mind Fighter”: control and release, discipline and intensity. Fashion and training no longer operate separately. They share the same language — one centred on the body, on pressure, and on precision under strain.

Credits: #DAMUR

At UFC Gym, fashion is no longer distant. It unfolds directly on the body. The presentation gathered over 30 local and international media and buyers, including influential figure ViVi Hsu and Laura Lan — former Uni Girls member turned international electronic music DJ. More than 500 guests attended, forming an audience that no longer simply observed, but moved and responded within a shared rhythm.

A Design Inspired by Physical Freedom: AW26 as a Wearable State

#Damur AW26 transforms “Mind Fighter” into a wearable condition. Design moves beyond silhouette, extending into print, material, and colour — translating tension, fluidity, and loss of control into something physically felt on the skin. Prints echo neural signals and muscle fibres, cutting across and wrapping the body. They function as systems — visualising heartbeat, pressure, and energy flow. Checkerboard and pixel distortions introduce a sense of digital interference, placing the body between physical and virtual perception.

Materials exist at the intersection of performance and intimacy. Stretch polyester and spandex cling and respond to every movement, while glossy surfaces reflect light like sweat, keeping the body in constant motion. Cotton-elastane blends soften this intensity, allowing the energy to transition into everyday wear. Coated and leather-like finishes form protective outer layers over softer structures. Hard and soft, exposed and shielded coexist — placing the body in continuous transformation.

Colour functions as rhythm rather than decoration. Peach, purple, neon green, and blue move across the body like signals, while black and grey anchor the composition.

Silhouettes shift between compression and release. Form-fitting pieces trace the body, while looser volumes create space. Cut-outs and slits do not simply reveal — they direct attention, guiding the gaze through movement.

AW26 garments operate as systems working with the body. Sensuality is no longer defined by observation, but by the body’s control over how it is seen.

Credits: #DAMUR

Backstage and Casting: Where the State Is Formed

The energy of the show was built backstage. Make-up and hair extended the physical narrative. Acidic green-yellow smoke, metallic purple-silver finishes, and powder-blue sequins marked the face with traces of heat and pressure. Dewy skin reflected light like post-exertion glow.

Hair was tightly controlled — sculpted, bound, slicked into place. Nothing loose. Nothing accidental.

Models did not appear to be preparing. They appeared already inside the state. From fitness-driven fashion communities to Catwalk models, national basketball player Wu Hsiao-fan, UFC trainers, and MMA twins Wang Jing-rong and Wang Jing-hsin — all participants entered the same rhythm.

Backstage, language disappeared. Only time, breath, and focus remained. Readiness was no longer about appearance — it was alignment between body and intent.

Credits: #DAMUR

From Restraint to Release: Fashion Extends Into the Night

When the runway ended, the structure did not dissolve. It shifted. At La Fin Taipei, discipline gave way to fluidity. Sound moved closer to the body. The beat pulsed like a second heartbeat — low frequencies vibrating through chest and floor, while heat, sweat, and scent filled the space.

The audience moved beyond spectatorship, becoming bodies within the rhythm. Music by DJ Laura, Betty Apple, and Damur Huang did not accompany the night — it drove it, pushing bodies toward the threshold of control.

Fashion was no longer observed. It was worn, lived, and absorbed. A state unfolding in real time.

Damur moved fluidly between roles — designer, creative director, DJ — extending creation beyond garments into the interplay of sound, space, and body. A continuous dialogue between Berlin and Taipei.

Credits: #DAMUR

Why Now? A Question from #Damur

Fashion has long been built on the act of looking. #Damur AW26 challenges this structure — shifting fashion from being seen to being experienced.

This is not only a formal shift, but a fundamental question: When fashion is no longer only visual, does it remain fashion?