Dare to have an impact on the fashion industry, even against all odds!

2019-2020 was HE’s inception year and, as is the case with all venturing in a new direction, full of tripping hazard. There is always uncertainty, while life’s lessons need to be embraced and understood. Dealing with unexpected events and challenges due to the pandemic was certainly a life-changing exercise.

As a young, emerging business that doesn’t depend on too many external collaborations yet, the creative part of our work continued thriving and even exceeded initially set goals. However, the negative impact that these special circumstances had, and will have, on social and economic life alike is still quite unpredictable and intimidating. To wait it out and emerge from our creative caves ready to pick up from where we left off is out of question. Defining new sustainable ways of living, working, and collaborating remains the most crucial priority now, on par with re-establishing trust in both our immediate and wider environments.

Image: HE

Needless to say, life always surprises with its multifariousness. So, let us focus on some positive aspects too, which the year 2021 brought about:

At HE we are convinced that the fashion industry not only can change and be better — for people and planet alike — but it should do now more than ever Sustainability, awareness, and local support have become more important for everyone, including the big players in the industry.

Image: HE

Continuing to share HE’s unique story and vision, against all odds, remains a vital and central priority in our creative endeavors

Creativity is a savior and a therapist against the backdrop of uncertainty and hardship

Never settling for the status quo but ceaselessly discovering new ways of creating brings about change and growth

Asking for help and learning to integrate technology for better and more robust outcomes is essential

Image: HE

At HE we look very much forward to what 2022 has to offer. Not much can be said yet, because at the end of the day we can only take it step by step, but here are some good aims:

Increasing our visibility in the market and connecting with likeminded people from inside and outside the fashion industry remains paramount for HE’s development

Working on new ways of integrating multi-functionality in design and production

Living up to our values and philosophy to promote the awareness for the body and the interaction with the garment through movement

Continuing to release smaller collections of up to 5 new pieces per season as well as staying true to our precious one-offs

Developing our MEN’s line further

Sourcing more certified organic fabrics from our high-end European suppliers

Integrating more technology to ways of working as well as developing HE’s social media presence