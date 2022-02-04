Dasmarca – between elegance and extravagance

The London-based headwear brand Dasmarca combines traditional styles with urban contemporary design to create unique hats and caps for men that one can wear everyday, everywhere and with everything.

Taking inspiration from holiday destinations to urban spaces, from latest fashion trends to music and poetry, Dasmarca offers a wide range of hats that are sleek and sophisticated but still timeless and versatile. The designs for the modern man aim to feel effortless without trying too hard yet every piece will have that special touch that defines the Dasmarca style.

For its autumn/winter 2022 collection, Dasmarca focuses on classic shapes, high-quality materials and traditional designs with a twist. Elegant British heritage meets the hipsters’ extravagant lifestyle while natural earthy tones meet fancy statement colours, so there really is something for everyone.

Dasmarca, FW22, courtesy of the brand