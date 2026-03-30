David Beckham Brings Boss by Beckham Spring/Summer 2026 to Berlin

Building on the success of his previous launch events in New York and Shanghai, on March 26, David Beckham made two personal appearances in Berlin and celebrated the launch of the third drop of his Boss by Beckham collection.

Credits: BOSS

Boss Store Berlin Ku’damm

At the exclusive event at Boss Store Berlin Ku’damm, David wore a key look from his new Spring/Summer assortment: a double-breasted, charcoal-gray blazer in a blend of wool, silk, linen, and cashmere, paired with a navy linen T-shirt, brown, pleat-front cotton trousers, cream leather-and-suede sneakers, and a suede-trimmed brown canvas belt completing the look.

Credits: BOSS

Boss by Beckham pop-up at KaDeWe

The evening continued in the iconic Berlin department store KaDeWe, which opened its doors to reveal the new Boss by Beckham pop-up and full brand takeover of the store’s windows and façade. This immersive retail experience at KaDeWe – the first Boss by Beckham pop-up in Europe – showcases the collection’s versatility. To attend the opening-night celebrations, David wore further key pieces from the Spring/Summer 2026 collection: a supple brown nappa-leather jacket, styled with a short-sleeved, cream virgin-wool knit, brown stretch-cotton trousers, and cream leather sneakers with contrasting suede trims.

The new Boss by Beckham wardrobe marks the third chapter in Boss’s long-term partnership with David Beckham, built on a shared vision of excellence and outfitting intuition. Elegant silhouettes across tailoring, casualwear, and warm-weather essentials adapt to the full spectrum of wearing occasions and stand the test of time. Premium summer fabrics offer both structure and ease – from airy blends to soft textures. It is now available on the website, at Boss stores globally, and via selected Boss wholesalers.