David Beckham unveils first look from Boss by Beckham

David Beckham attended the BOSS Fall/Winter 26 Fashion Show in Milan wearing a key look from the upcoming BOSS BY BECKHAM collection – debuting pieces from the new selection, which will officially launch in March.

David wore a two-piece, single-breasted brown suit, precisely cut for a slim fit and made from a light, summery blend of virgin wool, silk, and linen. The tailoring was styled with timeless classics: a crisp, slim-fit blue cotton shirt, and a pair of smooth brown leather Oxfords in a refined cap-toe design. Elegant accessories – a navy knitted tie crafted from a linen and Tussah-silk blend, and a patterned blue linen-and-cotton pocket square – rounded off the outfit.

The upcoming Spring/Summer 26 collection from BOSS BY BECKHAM defines the power of versatility in contemporary dressing, presenting versatile pieces informed by a life of style. Elegant silhouettes across tailoring, casualwear, and warm-weather essentials adapt to the full spectrum of wearing occasions and stand the test of time. Premium summer fabrics offer both structure and ease – from airy blends to soft textures.

The new BOSS BY BECKHAM wardrobe marks the third chapter in BOSS’s long-term partnership with David Beckham, built on a shared vision of excellence and outfitting intuition. It will be available via the BOSS website, at BOSS stores globally, and via selected BOSS wholesalers from March 25, 2026.