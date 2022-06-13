Daydream By MAC Spring/Summer 2023

The DAYDREAM collection in Spring/Summer 2023 shows a sensual femininity. The look defines effortless and modern styles. The new looks of DAYDREAM are trenchant, modern and easy-going. The current collection balances figure-hugging silhouettes, striking patterns and transparent lightness. The focus is on modernity, innovation and attitude. Contemporary looks that create the balance between comfort, glamour and EVERYDAY ELEGANCE are the key statements. The number one priority is sustainability. Sustainable materials are used almost exclusively: ECONYL®, compostable nylon and recycled polyester, FSC- certified viscose, recycled elastane as well as recycled and reused cotton, BCI cotton and new fibres from hemp or bamboo.

“Lively colours, psychedelic patterned designs and an easy way of dealing with volume and silhouettes reflect a new freedom and the return to carefree joie de vivre,” says Katerina Grigoriadis, Head of Design, DAYDREAM.

MAC, SS23 Women's Collection, courtesy of the brand

FLATS

The focus of the current collection is on light, flowing and, most importantly, exquisite materials that convey a sense of lightness and radiate a new zeitgeist. Lightweight parachute materials made of recycled bamboo silk fibres and paper-touch poplins made of organic cotton provide ease and comfort – simplicity is the key. Special knitwear looks with unusual jacquard patterns and striking colours provide a sense of freshness and midsummer loud and clear. Extra-thin bondings give the materials a sporty, clean touch. The new fabric trend is rounded off with macramé knitwear and broderie anglaise. Technical jersey materials with a smooth and clean character form the basis in Summer 2023. The focus is always on a clean, technical character.

Sustainability still remains an important topic. The use of recycled yarns in combination with high sustainable viscose and bamboo fibre content make for a cool touch and the pleasant wearing comfort in the summer.

MAC, SS23 Women's Collection, courtesy of the brand

SILHOUETTES

The silhouettes remain long – from super-tight to straight, through to extra-wide. Diversity and variety are important. As a complement to the overlengths, shortened lengths must not be missing. Here the spectrum ranges from STRAIGHT to BOOT CUT. WIDE LEG is also asserting itself. Leggings and stirrup trousers with a clean design statement remain.

COLOURS

The basis of the colour spectrum is neutral tones, such as clear white, soft sand shades and deep black. The most important colours this season are bright, strong shades of orange and green, almost fluorescent pink and power pastels.

MAC, SS23 Women's Collection, courtesy of the brand

MAC, SS23 Women's Collection, courtesy of the brand

DENIM

Within the collection, the denim segment is given lots of room in terms of both materials and the variety of fits. Denim offers great potential for DAYDREAM. The design team continues to use high-quality Italian denim materials from Candiani. The focus is always on sustainability, with GOTS-certified materials, sustainable dying and washing methods, resource-saving techniques and the use of renewable raw materials such as Tencel® (FSC-certified), organic cotton and recycled elastane. In addition, water- and chemical-saving methods are employed. On the one hand, the denim is dyed using the indigo juice technique, which consumes less dye, fewer chemicals and less water; and on the other hand, Kitotex® technology is applied. The chitosan employed for this purpose is a 100% biodegradable material that consists of prawn shells and does not pollute the water for the dyeing and finishing processes.

MAC, SS23 Women's Collection, courtesy of the brand

SILHOUETTES

Length is an important factor with the current silhouettes: overlong STRAIGHT CUTs, WIDE CUTs and BOOT CUTs. In the denim segment, too, the diversity of the shortened lengths provides a contrast to the overlengths. Here the shapes range from STRAIGHT to BOOT CUT. Fashion highlights are provided by extreme WIDE LEGs and overlong BOOT CUTs.

MAC, SS23 Women's Collection, courtesy of the brand

WASHES

DAYDREAM designer Katerina Grigoriadis took the inspiration for the washes from the Japanese denim archives. They imply the character and look of a single-piece production – every wash is a unique product made with a great love of craftsmanship! These washes are reminiscent of individual favourite jeans in a used look. The focus here is authenticity!

SUSTAINABILITY

MAC Mode has stood for high-quality materials and a respectful way of dealing with people and nature since 1973. For our company, sustainability is a daily task to continuously improve in all areas of the value chain – socially as well as ecologically. In the past years, awareness of sustainable business practices has been raised with sustainable products and the use of appropriate materials and washing and dyeing techniques – a development that will be rigorously continued. Moreover, MAC has pledged to adhere to the Code for Decent Work.

MAC, SS23 Women's Collection, courtesy of the brand

MAC-JEANS.COM

Under the premium line DAYDREAM, MAC has been presenting exclusive trousers in top fashionable designs and high-quality materials since 2016. With their cool, innovative look as well as sophisticated details, the chic styles impress not only fashionably informed, but also ambitious customers of all age groups.

The company MAC, founded in 1973 and located in Wald/Rossbach, is noted for quality, fit and style. The trousers specialist sells more than 6 million pairs of trousers every year. The enterprise employs about 420 staff members at its headquarters in the Upper Palatinate and has more than 3,400 employees in its affiliated production centres in Europe and close to home. The designs, which the MAC team of creative minds and sustainable experts develops with solid craftsmanship, are realised in the company’s own pattern-sewing shop – MAC #it’s better together!