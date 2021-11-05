Dedicated x Pulp Fiction

Quentin Tarantino’s masterpiece from 1994. A wildly entertaining motion picture of crime, comedy and sudden twists. Some critics say it’s the greatest film ever made. And we couldn't agree more. Our collab includes exciting graphics and epic scenes printed on our organic cotton Tees, sweats and socks.

Dedicated Story

We started with a clear purpose. We wanted to create a brand that cares for the environment, for real. We wanted to show that fashion can be done differently. Fair & responsible – and without the use of harmful pesticides. It's a matter of mindset and seeing the bigger picture.

Today we're working with GOTS and Fairtrade certified cotton, GRS recycled polyester and natural fibers such as TENCELTM Lyocell. And by collaborating with photographers, illustrators and artists from all over the world we're able to give you unique, fun and diverse collections. So with a clear vision,a lot of hard work, and plenty of coffee, we worked hard to bring Dedicated to life. Support Your Local Planet.

15 Years of organic cotton

Change doesn’t happen overnight. But in 15 years a lot can be done. So this year we are celebrating our long-term commitment to organically grown cotton. The farming process uses up to 91% less water, 62% less energy, and emits 46% less Co2 compared to conventional farming. We are certified by GOTS (CU 1052414). The toughest label for organic cotton garments. This means that no toxic chemicals were used at any step of the process. The standard also includes environmental and social requirements – ensuring safe working conditions for everyone involved.