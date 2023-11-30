Delicate beauty: Escada Pre-Fall 2024 Collection

Delicacy is a lifestyle choice.

It involves paying attention to the small details in our lives and savoring those special and rare moments. Living a delicate lifestyle means surrounding ourselves with beauty and elegance though finding the balance between simplicity and luxury.

This is exactly what the new ESCADA Pre-Fall Collection reflects. At ESCADA Mainline, we experiment with luxurious quality, comfortable knits in gentle grey shades, and the traditional "color pop" with new yellow tones and contemporary patterns. A feel-good collection with something for everyone. From routine business to a romantic stroll over a stunning winter scenery.

ESCADA Sport Pre-Fall 2024 Collection Credits: ESCADA

This winter, ESCADA SPORT is becoming casual and cool. Brightly colored puffer jackets make winter appear milder. Knitwear is another necessity here. Sport is still going strong thanks to the combination of woolen fabrics and bulky coats alongside soft dresses and printed shirts and scarves.

A rare and exquisite moment to share when you discover our ESCADA Pre-Fall collection 2024, that embodies sensitivity, tactfulness, and grace.

Explore the upcoming winter season with ESCADA.

ESCADA Mainline Pre-Fall 2024 Collection Credits: ESCADA