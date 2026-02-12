Denham x Ambra Cortina: A new hospitality collaboration in Cortina ahead of Milano Cortina 2026

DENHAM and the Ambra Cortina Hotel are proud to announce the start of a hospitality collaboration, establishing a partnership rooted in shared values of craftsmanship, discretion, and refined design.

The collaboration officially launches in January 2026 in Cortina d’Ampezzo, one of Europe’s most iconic alpine destinations and the host city for the upcoming Winter Olympics in February 2026.

Rather than a traditional retail approach, the partnership is built around experience-led brand presence, integrating DENHAM naturally into the daily rhythm of the hotel. Guests encounter the brand through curated touchpoints, seasonal activations, and intimate moments designed to enhance the atmosphere of Ambra Cortina Hotel while respecting its boutique character.

Credits: DENHAM

The collaboration finds its social heart at Lanterna, the hotel’s newly inaugurated Cocktail & Hi-Fi Bar. Launched in December 2025 as Cortina’s first audiophile venue, Lanterna is designed as a contemporary winter garden featuring a custom sound system handcrafted in Berlin by HAND HiFi. The space offers an immersive sensory experience where high-fidelity sound meets mixology and a culinary selection of Japanese-inspired small bites - a distinct nod to DENHAM’s roots.

”Cortina has a very distinct rhythm and elegance“, said Aki Negishi, Creative Director and President of Denham Japan.” This collaboration with Ambra Cortina Hotel allows us to express DENHAM through hospitality and human connection — quietly, thoughtfully, and with respect for place. “

Credits: DENHAM

Credits: DENHAM

As part of the hospitality experience, selected Hotel & Lanterna Bar team members wear DENHAM winter pieces as part of their daily service. The garments are presented through use rather than display, allowing guests to encounter the brand naturally through movement, comfort, and presence. In addition, DENHAM becomes an integral part of the narrative through bespoke details, including denim-bound menus and a collaboration with Nagai Sake Brewery, a family-run brewery from Kawaba Village, Japan, founded in 1886. Guests are invited to experience a curated selection of Mizubasho sake, including still and sparkling expressions, served within the space as part of the hospitality experience.

The framework enables the partnership to evolve organically across seasons, reinforcing Cortina as a cultural and lifestyle destination and highlighting Italy’s importance within DENHAM’s European growth strategy.