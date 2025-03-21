Denim: a fabric woven through time – GAS Jeans

Few fabrics carry as much history, resilience, and cultural significance as denim. Originally designed for durability in the 19th century, denim has evolved from workwear to a global fashion staple, adapting to new generations while never losing its authenticity. GAS Jeans, a brand that has built its identity on this fabric, continues to honor its legacy in their products, as well as branding.

From Workwear to Fashion Icon

Denim’s origins trace back to Nîmes, France, where a sturdy cotton twill known as “serge de Nîmes” (later shortened to ‘denim’) was developed. In the late 1800s, the material was revolutionised by reinforcing it with rivets, creating the first durable work pants for miners and laborers in the American West. Over time, denim shed its utilitarian roots, entering mainstream fashion through Hollywood Westerns, rock-and-roll culture, and countercultural movements of the 1960s and ’70s. By the 1980s, premium denim emerged, cementing its place in high fashion.

Credits: GAS Jeans

GAS Jeans: A Heritage of Innovation

Founded in the early 1980s, GAS Jeans embraced denim not just as fabric, but as an identity—a canvas for reinvention. Rooted in Italian craftsmanship, the brand built its reputation on quality, fit, and authentic washes. The GAS Denim ID reflects this dedication, drawing from GAS’ vast archive to create contemporary styles that maintain the soul of traditional denim.

Every stitch tells a story, every wash marks an evolution. Denim has withstood time, fashion cycles, and cultural shifts, remaining a symbol of freedom, rebellion, and timeless style. GAS Jeans honors this history by reinterpreting denim for today’s wearer—where legacy meets innovation.