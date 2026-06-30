Denim as a common thread: Samsøe Samsøe collaborates with Garance Vallée and Franck Pellegrino

Danish brand Samsøe Samsøe has unveiled a collaboration with French artist, architect and designer Garance Vallée and multidisciplinary artist Franck Pellegrino, the brand announced in a press release. The project combines fashion, art and spatial design, with denim as its central element.

The collection reinterprets the brand's denim through a series of unique, handmade pieces, alongside two limited-edition designs: a leather jacket and a long-sleeved T-shirt. According to the brand, each garment has been reconstructed by hand.

Credits: Samsøe Samsøe

Credits: Samsøe Samsøe

As part of the project, Garance Vallée has designed an immersive space in Paris conceived to house the textile work of Franck Pellegrino. Inspired by the visual codes of denim from the 90s and early 2000s, the space combines industrial materials, brushed metal and glossy vinyls with techniques such as patchwork, stencilling and spray painting.

The collaboration was presented during Paris Fashion Week and was open to the public from June 23 to 27 in Paris. The two limited-edition pieces will be available through the brand's online store.

Credits: Samsøe Samsøe