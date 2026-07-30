Denim on the rock: Satisfy and Levi's rework vintage 501s for climbing in 'Stoner'

French running brand Satisfy and US denim brand Levi's have returned for a second collaboration, a climbing-focused collection called 'Stoner', according to a press release. Through Satisfy's Re-Possessed programme, archive-sourced Levi's garments are rebuilt for movement while keeping their existing wear.

The collaboration references climbing heritage, from the Stonemasters who wore Levi's on the rock in 1970s Yosemite to today, and the campaign was shot in Utah.

At the centre of the collection are the Re-Possessed Climb 501 jeans, each made from a vintage US-produced 501 dating from between the 1970s and the late 1990s. Rippy panelling reinforces the areas that take the most contact against rock, and the jeans have an adjustable belt and a four-pocket construction with a zippered back pocket. They cost 330 euros, in Aged Black and Aged Blue.

Credits: Levi's

The Re-Possessed Climb Shirt starts as an original Levi's Western restored from deadstock, reworked with a Rippy pocketing system that includes a sealed zip pocket and an ice pocket at the upper back. Both pieces use Rippy, Satisfy's ripstop shell, woven in Italy by a mill founded in 1893 that once produced parachute fabric. Closing the collection is the MothTech T-shirt in organic cotton jersey, with artwork based on Yosemite's Half Dome and a cropped hem.

Credits: Levi's

'The Stonemasters weren't confined by the visual language of climbing,' said Daniel Groh, chief brand officer of Satisfy, who described the collection as a homage to that spirit of reinterpretation.

'Stoner' launches on 30 July at 4pm CET through Levi's EQL exclusively in France, and worldwide online.