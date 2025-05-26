Designer Outlet Roermond presents must-haves of the Spring/Summer 2025 collections

Spring is in full bloom, and summer is just around the corner. It's time for airy fabrics, flowing silhouettes, and vibrant colors! At Designer Outlet Roermond, over 200 renowned designer and luxury brands await with the latest trends of the season – from timeless classics to exceptional highlights, all with savings of up to 70%.

Effortless Style, Strong Combinations

From casual stripes and exciting leopard prints to short jackets in a variety of cuts, materials, and colors – this summer is all about style with personality. Mix & match is the motto: combine and stand out!

Tommy Hilfiger via McArthurGlen; Armani via McArthurGlen. Credits: McArthurGlen

Pinko via McArthurGlen; Maje via McArthurGlen; Armani via McArthurGlen. Credits: McArthurGlen

Essential Antwerp via McArthurGlen; Kenzo via McArthurGlen. Credits: McArthurGlen

Statement Handbags are the Must-Haves of the Season

Whether in bold colors, unusual shapes, or striking details, these bags add fashionable accents and give every look that certain something. Perfect for elevating simple outfits and making a fashion statement.

Diesel via McArthurGlen; Essential Antwerp via McArthurGlen; Coach via McArthurGlen. Credits: McArthurGlen

Sporty, Casual, Urban – Everyday Style Done Right

Sporty pieces are no longer just for workouts: in warm weather, they bring lightness and coolness to any look. Whether stylish sneakers, clean basics, or comfortable activewear, brands like Nike, Asics, New Balance, and Lacoste deliver the essentials for effortlessly trendy outfits that look as good as they feel.

Lacoste via McArthurGlen. Credits: McArthurGlen

Nike via McArthurGlen; Asics via McArthurGlen; New Balance via McArthurGlen. Credits: McArthurGlen