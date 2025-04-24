Desigual maintains its commitment to strategic collaborations and launches a second capsule with New Yorker Tyler McGillivary

Desigual continues to advance its strategy of collaborations with unique and transformative designers and presents its second collection with New York designer Tyler McGillivary. The new collection, which will be available from May 8 at all Desigual points of sale, is a tribute to spring and the language of flowers. Collecting and sharing them is a celebration of female friendship, love, and wonder about the world.

This new collection follows the success of the first collaboration between the two brands in 2024, which revisited Desigual's DNA through a look inspired by the lush Amazon rainforest and the eclectic '90s, with an aesthetic full of color and personality.

The new capsule leaves nostalgia behind to celebrate the future of both brands. Desigual x Tyler McGillivary presents garments that are made to be lived in. The collection's intention is for these pieces to dress customers for their best experiences, so they'll buy them and remain present in their future memories.

With this new step, Desigual continues to strengthen its international presence through collaborations with visionary designers. The Spanish brand is currently present in 95 countries.

Unique Colors and Shapes from the Heart of Brooklyn

Tyler McGillivary founded her eponymous label in 2018, combining her love of casual textiles and bold colors with versatile silhouettes. A graduate of NYU's prestigious Gallatin School, with a major in sociology, visual culture, and art, she created a brand that explores how fashion can express and empower identity through its creations.

Their designs are inspired by contemporary design, classic cartoons, digital art, and, above all, their interpretation of the organic world with a surreal and joyful touch. All garments and fabrics are ethically produced in India, Hong Kong, and New York.