Desigual & Masha Popova: the collaboration that reinterprets Desigual's DNA with rebellion and sensuality

A collection that celebrates the freedom to express oneself through fashion, without following established rules.

Desigual and Masha Popova present their first collaboration , a collection created in partnership with the Ukrainian designer based in London. This collaboration is part of the brand's strategy to strengthen its international positioning and connect with new audiences through creative voices with a strong and contemporary identity.

The collection is born from a creative dialogue between the Desigual archive and Popova's aesthetic universe . Through in-depth research into the brand's historical codes, the designer identifies elements that naturally resonate with her own visual language and translates them into a new expression: true to Desigual's roots, but reinterpreted from a rawer, more sensual, and rebellious perspective.

The proposal transforms Desigual's signature bohemian energy into a more assertive and contemporary narrative. A collection where craftsmanship and texture combine with a direct attitude, exploring the balance between softness and character, tradition and provocation. The result is a new vision of the brand's DNA, evolved from rebellion.

Credits: Desigual x Masha Popova

Collection

One of the collection's central codes is the double waistband , a recurring element in Desigual's archives and a key construction in Masha Popova's work. From this shared point, an exclusive interpretation for the collaboration is developed: layered waistbands, ultra-low silhouettes that reveal higher inner layers, open and peeling effects integrated into the garments' construction, as well as ties and side slits that expose the interior.

The bohemian world of scarves and fringe also plays a key role. Drawing inspiration from Desigual's hippie and artisanal heritage , Popova reinterprets these codes from a more rebellious and slightly grunge perspective. Fringe is crafted using braiding and weaving techniques and integrated as a functional and utilitarian detail. Scarves transcend their decorative role to become a structural part of the garments, appearing on bags or as scarf-like front panels on jackets.

Credits: Desigual x Masha Popova

Denim, textures and construction

Denim becomes the common thread throughout the collection. Treated as a living material, it is explored through manipulation, aging, and bleaching processes, as well as through layered constructions that reinforce a tactile and organic aesthetic. These developments are complemented by suede fringes inspired by vintage scarves, featured on outerwear such as double-breasted jackets with scarf -style fronts.

The pieces convey a strong sense of handcrafted work and authenticity. Lived surfaces, imperfect textures, and visible constructions reinforce an aesthetic that celebrates the process and the artisanal gesture.

The collection is structured around a clear idea: to translate Desigual's bohemian and eclectic roots through a harder, more sensual and contemporary look , where soft energy coexists with subtly utilitarian structures.

The Desigual collection designed by Masha Popova is now available at all Desigual points of sale, both online and physical.

Credits: Desigual x Masha Popova

Credits: Desigual x Masha Popova

About Desigual

Desigual is an international fashion company founded in Barcelona in 1984. It is characterized by the unique and distinctive style of its creations, designed to dress thousands of people in positivity and authenticity, helping them express their best selves. Currently, the company is at a pivotal moment for its future: a renewal of its image, its collections, and its spaces, with the aim of attracting a new generation of consumers. Desigual has more than 2,000 employees and operates in 107 countries through 10 sales channels, over 200 stores, and five product categories: Woman, Man, Kids, Accessories, and Shoes.

About Masha Popova

A graduate of Central Saint Martins with experience at houses like Maison Margiela and Céline, Popova has developed a unique vision shaped by her life journey: from the industrial landscapes near a railway depot to the coastal atmosphere of Odessa, including her studies in architecture before venturing into fashion. Her work has been worn by figures such as Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Bella Hadid, and Kylie Jenner. Her designs are a fusion of two worlds: the haute couture of the late 20th century and the aesthetics of the 90s and 2000s, with their raw energy and carefree attitude. Her irreverent approach to sensuality, combined with dynamic draping and a subversive use of materials, results in collections that are elegant yet free, sophisticated, and possess their own distinct spirit.