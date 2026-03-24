Desigual: Return of the Qipao and How the Spanish Brand is Paying Homage to an Icon of Eastern Elegance

Desigual reinterprets the classic Chinese dress with its vibrant, contemporary signature, fusing tradition and modernity for Spring/Summer 2026.

Certain garments reappear in fashion season after season, like old friends. These are silhouettes that resurface when least expected, yet their ability to fascinate remains intact despite the passage of time. The qipao, with its distinctive high neck and toggle fastenings, undoubtedly falls into this category. Originating in 20th-century China and deeply connected to the elegance of Shanghai, this dress has evolved over the years into a global icon, transcending cultural and generational boundaries.

From the red carpets of the early 2000s to contemporary street style, its refined aesthetic continues to be an endless source of inspiration for designers and stylists. This Spring/Summer 2026, the qipao is once again a key trend. It is within this context that Desigual joins the cultural conversation, reinterpreting one of the great icons of Eastern elegance through its unique creative lens.

Credits: Desigual/Instagram @angelestoledano_

Credits: Desigual/Instagram @fannyengebraten

True to its free-spirited, artistic, and colorful DNA, the Spanish brand revisits the garment's classic codes. These include the Mandarin collar, side fastenings, and clean lines. Desigual transports them into a contemporary universe where vibrant prints, unexpected contrasts, and a relaxed yet on-trend attitude coexist. The result is a tribute to tradition that, far from being a literal replica, reimagines it from a modern, cosmopolitan perspective.

Credits: Desigual

Credits: Desigual

This reinterpretation into spring co-ords and dresses aligns with a growing trend in global fashion: reviving elements of traditional attire and reinterpreting them from new aesthetic perspectives. These are historic designs that, when filtered through the creative lens of contemporary brands, take on a new life and engage in a dialogue with the present.

Credits: Desigual

Credits: Desigual

For Desigual, this reinterpretation results in garments that retain the sophisticated essence of the qipao while incorporating the spontaneity and experimental spirit characteristic of the brand. The silhouettes evoke Eastern elegance and integrate seamlessly into a modern wardrobe, designed for those who see fashion as a form of personal expression.