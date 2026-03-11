Desigual takes 'dopamine dressing' to its highest expression with JOYWEAR, the new SS26 collection

Desigual presents JOYWEAR , its new Spring/Summer 2026 collection, conceived as a vibrant celebration of joy and self-expression. This collection captures the spirit of summer through color, energy, and naturalness, reaffirming the brand's DNA: optimism, creative freedom, and a deeply emotional vision of fashion.

The JOYWEAR campaign stars model Delilah Belle , who brings a new dimension of authenticity, attitude, and energy to the collection. Known for her work with international fashion houses and for her personal style and influence on global trends, Delilah naturally embodies Desigual's philosophy, just as her sister Amelia Gray did in previous campaigns for the brand, celebrating joy, individuality, and self-expression.

Credits: courtesy of Desigual

Credits: courtesy of Desigual

Contemporary chromatic explosion

The silhouettes offer a versatile and dynamic wardrobe, designed to keep up with the pace of daily life. Midi dresses and skirts are established as key pieces, providing fluidity and relaxed femininity. As a nod to its DNA, the brand reinterprets one of its iconic, recognizable, and vibrant prints in a contemporary style, adapting it to cleaner, more modern cuts that facilitate its integration into everyday wardrobes. This achieves a balance between visual expressiveness and functionality, bringing Desigual's creativity closer to real, wearable fashion.

The collection is built upon a luminous explosion of color that conveys vitality without being excessive. Vibrant pink interacts with khaki and natural green tones, while luminous yellows and warm gradients intensify the feeling of light and movement. Expressive prints reinforce the brand's unmistakable character, especially the floral motif , reinterpreted through organic and graphic codes, which coexists with a mix of textures, adding depth and sophistication.

Credits: courtesy of Desigual

Credits: courtesy of Desigual

Under the concept of JOYWEAR, the collection is conceived as a contemporary exploration of the meaning of joy. Clothing becomes an extension of emotion and a way to share it. With the slogans "dopamine dressing" and "wear joy ," the collection champions fashion that celebrates individuality and empowers self-expression: joyful without being naive , fun with character and wit.

More than a collection, JOYWEAR functions as a creative manifesto. A declaration that fashion is emotion, identity, and freedom. That color is energy, print is expression, and style is a way of embracing joy. Because we all have a Desigual side within us.

The result is a contemporary and distinctive SS26 collection that will be unveiled at an exclusive event during Paris Fashion Week.

Credits: courtesy of Desigual

Credits: courtesy of Desigual