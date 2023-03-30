DetoxDenim Autumn 2023 - Armedangels presents recycled styles for men and women

The Perfect Pair

Continuity and progress: we further extend our use of recycled content, now offering 20 options made from 100% recycled cotton and even more options with a share of recycled cotton for men and women. Next to our new female bootcut fit and new dark shades on bestsellers, we’re adding seasonal highlights to our DetoxDenim assortment: our workwear capsule for women + men as well as our premium selvedge styles for men.

Highlights Women and Men

• New black washes on some of our bestsellers such as DYLAANO and our skinny fits.

• New stretch fabric with recycled cotton for a more authentic Denim look on our x-stretch styles.

• Garment dye workwear capsule for fashion forward statement looks: made from 100% recycled cotton, coming with our baggys HAAYI/TAATO and shirts TAALE/AANOJ.

Highlights Women

• Casual, lightweight summery look with wide leg EVINAA LIGHT and JEAANNE shirt – our set of lightweight, 8oz Denim to start the season.

• With LINNAA we’re adding a bootcut style to our DetoxDenim fits, a subtle flare for a female silhouette.

• Our popular slim fit LEJAANI is now also available as x-stretch version.

Highlights Men

• Premium Italian fabric for our selvedge styles DYLAANO rinse and MAARLO shacket. Made on a traditional loom, coming with a distinctive pattern and the characteristic selvedge. Our selvedge styles are made with organic and recycled cotton.

