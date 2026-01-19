Dev Hynes takes the reins and plays with tensions in new Levi’s® brand campaign

To explore the tension between polish and grit, the Levi’s® brand turns to someone who instinctively lives in that space. For a new campaign centered on the brand’s latest grunge and preppy pieces made to clash, the Levi’s® brand handed the creative reins to a true style innovator, musician/producer/composer/songwriter Dev Hynes. As the creative force behind Blood Orange, Hynes has built a career on embracing contradiction. His approach to music mirrors his approach to style: raw, honest, and unapologetically his own.

For the campaign, the Levi’s ® brand sent Hynes a curated selection of pieces from the 2026 Spring/Summer collection and invited him to interpret them his own way. Working with close collaborator and photographer Katharina Korbjuhn, Hynes styled and creatively directed the campaign in Los Angeles, capturing a series of honest and intentional visual moments rooted in his song “Somewhere in Between” from his latest, critically-acclaimed album, Essex Honey.

Credits: Levi’s®

The resulting campaign features Hynes wearing pieces like the Authentic Button Down unconventionally, layering the Clayton Leather Aviator with the Hayes Boxy Full-Zip Hoodie, and mixing the 578® Baggy with preppy textures. Shot across artful studio sets and raw, unplugged rehearsal moments – including a cello performance on a street corner – the imagery reflects the deliberate tension between grit and polish that defines both the collection and Hynes' personal style.

The campaign includes editorial-style photography, candid video footage, and conversational content built around Hynes’ style notes and personal approach to getting dressed. Through a casual phone call that became the foundation for the campaign’s language, Hynes shared unscripted insights on styling with tension and contradiction, laddering back to the core idea of making style more interesting through unexpected combinations.

Credits: Levi’s®

The collection features versatile pieces including the 578® Baggy, XX Chino Authentic Relax, Authentic Button Down, Clayton Leather Aviator, Hayes Boxy Full-Zip Hoodie, Catalina Cardigan, Hudson Boxy Rugby, Carmel Cable Crew, Baggy Field Cargo, Boxy Short Sleeve Tee, and Red Tab Vintage Tee, among others.

This campaign is part of a larger assortment within the 2026 Spring/Summer Collection, which captures the spirit of grown-up grunge through pieces that blend washed, baggy silhouettes with crisp, clean details. The full assortment of grunge and preppy pieces is available for purchase worldwide starting in January on Levi.com, the Levi’s® App, and select Levi’s® Stores.