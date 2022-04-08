DFNS now an authorized supplier of footwear care containing Nike Grind

DFNS will introduce new footwear care made with Nike Grind recycled materials, designed to maintain the condition of your footwear and help reduce waste.

With a shared vision to help protect the future of sport through circular innovation, DFNS is now an authorized supplier of footwear care products containing Nike Grind recycled materials.

By innovating with materials once considered waste, we’re transforming end-of-life Nike footwear into new opportunities. We’re now developing a new care solution, made with at least 25% Nike Grind recycled materials, designed to maintain the condition of your gear, and help reduce waste.

Think of the Air Force 1s that made you feel freshest, or the Jordans that gave you lift-off. It’s hard to discard the kicks you love - but they’re not gone forever.

Picture: DFNS x Nike Grind, courtesy of the brand

Rethinking the potential of the materials within allows yesterday’s classics to live on through your care routine. Our first release embodies this circular philosophy, incorporating prized pieces from the past to keep your current rotation looking crisp.

With Nike Grind, we’re paving the way with innovative care, engineered to benefit your gear and help reduce waste. Stay tuned for our first launch, dropping in time for Back-to-School season 2022.

“A sustainable future requires creative collaboration. At DFNS, we’re committed to innovation that drives change, so we’re humbled to use Nike Grind materials, and excited by the opportunities made possible by our combined potential. By pooling our strengths, we can amplify the impact we have in helping to protect the future of sport.” Arthur van der Kroft, CEO, DFNS.