Diamond Supply Co. 20 Years Strong (1998 - 2018)

Diamond Supply Co. was founded in 1998 when Nicholas Tershay (aka Nick Diamond) created a skateboard hardware line from his one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco. In 2000, Nick moved to Los Angeles and began building Diamond Supply Co. in Mike Carroll and Rick Howard's legendary Girl Skateboards distribution house - soon growing Diamond Supply Co. to a full range of skateboard hard and soft goods including bolts, bearings, t-shirts, fleece, accessories and more. Having a strong aesthetic and a commitment for creating high quality goods, Diamond Supply Co. was quickly embraced by skate and street fashion communities alike.

In 2005, Nike Skateboarding asked Nick Diamond to design his own signature Diamond Nike SB Dunk which quickly became one of the most sought-after sneakers and hailed as one of the greatest Nike SB's of all-time by esteemed publications and sneaker collectors alike.

In 2006, Diamond Supply Co. opened its first flagship store in the historic Fairfax neighborhood in Los Angeles and remained a cultural staple since. Home to exclusive special releases, the shop is no stranger to lines that wrap around the block or the unannounced pro-skater, artist or athlete stopping by to pick up the latest releases. In the past four years Diamond Supply Co. has also opened flagship stores in San Francisco and New York.

Under Nick Tershay's signature design and aesthetic, Diamond Supply Co. maintains a strong focus on delivering skateboarding goods with high integrity and matching quality, keeping true to its roots and remaining unchanged for 20 years.