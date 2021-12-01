Didriksons - See you outside

Frosty mornings, peaceful darkness and a cold wind stroking your cheek. The air feels easier to breathe and nature presents itself in the most magical way. Put on your jacket and go find your winter wonderland. See you outside.

Our Responsibility

We believe in creating products that will last for a long time. We achieve this by means of timeless design, careful choice of colours, long-term relationships with customers and producers, environmental protection programmes and sustainability projects to help us constantly develop and improve.

Loving Water Means Saving It

When we first set up our rainwear factory at Grundsund back in 1913 we produced rain gear to protect fishermen from the cold and wet when out at sea. And ever since we have continued protecting people from the cold and wet. However, today it’s also a matter of protecting water from humans. We do this by making use of carefully chosen producers, nominated fabrics and dyeing processes.

Our company

We have a responsibility to ensure that everyone working for and with us is happy in their work. To assist in this, we have a code of conduct based on the ILO’s core conventions concerning working conditions and rights at work. We are also involved in initiatives to create one of Sweden’s best workplaces.

Supply Chain

Our manufacturing is carried out in factories in Europe and Asia. These are carefully selected to ensure they fulfil our requirement specifications for working conditions. We have also had a representative office in Asia since 2010, in order to have a local presence and be able to develop more rapidly together with our partners.

Products

Our objective is to create products that will last for many years to come in terms of both quality and design. We achieve this by using sustainable materials and dyeing processes and PFC-free impregnation treatments. We incorporate our Extend Size function into our kids’ range to enable kids to get more wear out of their garments. We never use animal-derived materials such as fur, leather or down in our products.

Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.

Our objective is to take responsibility for the entire chain from production through to recycling. We achieve this by designing and producing clothing that will last a long time, offering repair kits and providing features such as our Extend Size function for our kids’ clothing. Our kids’ clothing also has name tags with space for several names, as we want to encourage the practice of items being passed on once outgrown.