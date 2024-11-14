Diesel X Damiano David: Capsule Collection Launches Today

Diesel global ambassador Damiano David and Creative Director Glenn Martens co-design the ultimate collaboration: an exclusive capsule collection inspired by the musician.

Diesel global ambassador Damiano David expands his role, for the first time co-designing an exclusive capsule collection with creative director Glenn Martens. Enlisted specifically to work with the brand in a unique role as a co-creator of products, Damiano and Glenn Martens present a genderless collection; a synthesis of the distinctive personal style of Damiano with Diesel’s spirit of nonconformity and commitment to self-expression, freedom, and inclusivity.

The capsule spans the breadth of the brand’s signature pillars under Glenn Martens’ direction. Key runway looks are reinvented in exaggerated proportions. Burnout jersey tops and ultra-wide-leg drawstring pants emblazoned with the word Damiano in the signature Diesel font look like they were blasted with a blowtorch. Denim is stretched to new limits with peel-off treatments in oversized suits, a maxi skirt, exaggerated cargo pants and a sweeping cape with raw edges. There is oversized coated wool suiting and knitwear. The most personal pieces in the collection feature prints and patchworks of Damiano’s own tattoos.

Diesel X Damiano David Credits: Diesel

Key styles from the Diesel X Damiano David capsule have been teased in recent looks Damiano has worn for public appearances, such as a black coated tailored suit when attending the BOF 500 Gala; or the black cape Damiano’s worn to attend Diesel SS25 runway show.

Diesel announced the appointment of Damiano as the brand’s first-ever global ambassador in June 2024. He defines the archetype of the Diesel man with his eclectic personal style and nonconformist spirit. The partnership embodies Diesel’s long-standing connection to groundbreaking music and represents the brand’s new vision of masculinity and gender liberation.

Diesel X Damiano David Credits: Diesel

Diesel X Damiano Davis Credits: Diesel

Damiano made his name as an acclaimed singer-songwriter, where his journey from the streets of Rome to international stardom and establishing himself as a powerhouse in the global music scene, is nothing short of extraordinary. Damiano received global recognition and critical acclaim as the lead vocalist of Måneskin and has more recently embarked on his incredible debut solo project, which so far includes the debut track ‘Silverlines’ with production from Labrinth, and single ‘Born With A Broken Heart’.

The Diesel x Damiano David capsule marks a new chapter of artistic collaboration and experimentation for the brand.