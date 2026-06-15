Dior Bolt bags: an unprecedented design statement

With the Dior Bolt collection, unveiled for Winter 2026–2027, Jonathan Anderson has designed bags with a bold silhouette and distinctive details.

Envisioned to accompany every move, the Dior Bolt crossbody bag captivates with its leather enhanced by its emblematic flat cannage pattern and its structured silhouette featuring a single flap pocket. Its handles, emblazoned with the metallic Dior signature, add a graphic dynamic. Worn crossbody, it reveals a spacious interior conceived to hold daily essentials.

This object of desire is also available in a tweed and leather version, similarly enhanced with the cannage pattern.

More supple, the Dior Bolt Duffle plays on a foldable construction and D-shaped rings, evoking lines in motion. Its grained leather lends the silhouette a sensory, almost instinctive dimension.

Credits: Dior

Thought up to keep pace with everyday life, these styles combine lightness and practicality, offering zip fastening and a removable strap, both embellished with the Dior metal signature for multiple carrying options.

Creations defined by ingenious details, expressing a new Dior elegance.