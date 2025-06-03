Dior Cruise 2026 Collection

This cruise collection is the autobiographical synthesis of a moment in time. A temporal place where the act of imagination unfolds; in a certain bella confusione* that refers to the title proposed by Ennio Flaiano to Federico Fellini for his film 8 ½ .

The scene is set in Rome, whose history is dappled with images from the cinema, theater, fashion, and art.

Dior Cruise 2026 Credits: Dior

Our history.

For Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director of Dior women’s lines, it was her encounter with Mimì Pecci-Blunt, a charismatic 20th-century figure of the Eternal City, Paris, and New York, that served as a commencement. Entering Mimì’s universe and deciding to bring it back to life through a Bal de l’Imagination, one of the balls she used to organize, engenders a visual fusion of all the arts.

Disguise, to break the rules and free us from ourselves. Crossing the blurred line, both real and figurative, between living characters and ghosts. A profusion of luminous friendships.

The ensemble comprises metaphorical pieces, the clothing elements from the history of fashion and costume merging with a contemporary syntax.

Vests, taken from the men’s wardrobe and sometimes featuring lapels, accompany long, full skirts paired with tailcoats. The dresses are in very fine lace or contrasted with bas-relief patterns.

Dior Cruise 2026 Credits: Dior

Military jackets sport black edges, as do the buttons. Certain dresses are reminiscent of chasubles. Black and red velvet short dresses interrupt the sequence of whites and pay homage to the Fontana sisters who dressed Anita Ekberg for the iconic film La Dolce Vita. Golden velvet sublimates a dress in its most refined form.

Like the dancers of a farandole, the elements of the show exist together and separately. The creative vision revolves around white that is expressed in many different materials, from the densest to the lightest. This is how Maria Grazia Chiuri reconstructs the characters, landscapes, stories, and mythology of her city, Rome, in her own unique way. A mindset that favors questioning as well as daydreaming, poetic intuition, and magical realism, to define a new network of stellar affinities.

Dior Cruise 2026 Credits: Dior

Beautiful confusion

Presented in the gardens of the Villa Albani Torlonia on May 27, 2025, this défilé Dior combines haute couture and ready-to-wear creations.