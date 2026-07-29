Dior explores heritage and modernity in Baby Dior Winter 2026 collection

French fashion house Dior's childrenswear line Baby Dior presents a winter 2026 collection designed by Cordelia de Castellane, drawing on wardrobe heirlooms and uniting soft fabrics with the rigour of tailoring, charm and precision. The collection is structured in two complementary chapters that bring together heritage and modernity.

Credits: Dior

Dior School

The collection's first chapter, 'Dior School', reinterprets the classic school uniform with a contemporary twist. Silhouettes appear in shades of grey or are enlivened with houndstooth, while the Medallion, one of the house's precious emblems, is reworked as a school badge. Braiding, architectural collars and touches of lace lend the outfits understated elegance. The four-leaf clover, a talisman associated with Christian Dior, appears on shirts and trousers in a bucolic-inspired sketch, while the signature bow decorates a jacket or the collar of a dress and the Dior Oblique motif adorns a reversible cardigan. Boys' looks combine striped polo shirts, fleece sweatshirts and cargo shorts, for an allure that is at once casual and refined.

Credits: Dior

Dior Class

The second chapter, 'Dior Class', carries the collection's momentum into darker shades, ranging from midnight blue to deepest black. Polka dots are introduced as a new feature this season, providing a graphic touch, particularly on navy satin pieces enhanced with lace. Structured cuts bring definition to the line, while silk and pleating introduce movement and lightness. From the house's own name to its iconic cannage pattern, Dior's signature codes run throughout the collection, spanning eras and generations within its children's universe.

The collection also extends to toddlers, where the house's codes are expressed with delicacy. The Medallion appears in light, luminous hues on bodysuits, set in contrast with cannage in grey cashmere, Christian Dior's favourite colour.

The winter 2026 collection is completed with a selection of revisited, timeless accessories: berets, wool mittens, ties and Medallion belts. Dior describes the collection as a tribute to the art of passing on heritage.