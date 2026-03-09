 
  • Home
  • Press
  • Fashion
  • Dior Fall 2026 Men´s Collection

Dior Fall 2026 Men´s Collection

Fashion
Credits: Dior
PRESS RELEASE
By Press Club

loading...

fr
Scroll down to read more

The play on of history and affluence, initiated with the Summer 2026 collection, continues. Medieval heraldry is juxtaposed with 18th-century flourishes, a sense of formality with preppy ease. Then and now collide to seize the moment, conveying joy and spontaneity in the art of dressing.

A weaving of things drawn from the Dior archives, classic tropes of class and pieces that have endured the test of time: the Bar jacket, Delft shorts, frockcoats and tailcoats, the rugby shirt, blouson, striped shirt, bermudas, five-pocket trousers, chinos, along with loafers, sneakers and soft messenger bags.

Credits: Dior
Credits: Dior
Dior
LVMH
Menswear