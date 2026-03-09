Dior Fall 2026 Men´s Collection

The play on of history and affluence, initiated with the Summer 2026 collection, continues. Medieval heraldry is juxtaposed with 18th-century flourishes, a sense of formality with preppy ease. Then and now collide to seize the moment, conveying joy and spontaneity in the art of dressing.

A weaving of things drawn from the Dior archives, classic tropes of class and pieces that have endured the test of time: the Bar jacket, Delft shorts, frockcoats and tailcoats, the rugby shirt, blouson, striped shirt, bermudas, five-pocket trousers, chinos, along with loafers, sneakers and soft messenger bags.

Credits: Dior