With the Dior Icons capsule, the House continues to reinvent Dior's masculine identity and conceives an ultra-desirable neo-wardrobe. A fusion of excellence, each silhouette reveals subtle finishes. Wide-leg pants, slip-on shirts and refined T-shirts in cotton and silk are all fluid, lightweight pieces, expressions of discreet luxury.

Balancing simplicity and sophistication, the bags reflect the virtuoso expertise of the Ateliers, notably the Dior Normandie, available in three captivating shades: black, gray and cognac. Celebrating the House's unique heritage down to the smallest detail, creations in the Dior Privé line feature suede calfskin linings enhanced by the Dior Oblique motif.

Dior Presents the Dior Icons Capsule for Fall 2025. Credits: Brett Lloyd / Dior

The B01 Matchpoint sneakers, embodying a vintage spirit, are distinguished by their sober curves and promise a bold stride. A delicate touch, the “Dior” signature emblazons the tongue, sole and inner panel.

Timeless elegance to be discovered in stores from April 27, 2025.