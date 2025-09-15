Dior reveals its new ambassador: Greta Lee

Greta Lee becomes a Dior ambassador for the collections by Jonathan Anderson.

The American actress’ talent and instinctive elegance – revealed in particular by her moving role in Celine Song's Past Lives and this year by her performance in Kent Jones’ Late Fame – make her one of the most remarkable, unique contemporary actresses. This inspiring new alliance resonates perfectly with the House's ever-evolving creativity.

Beyond her on-screen presence, Lee is celebrated for her thoughtful, grounded approach to life and her distinctive sense of style, often blending effortless minimalism with bold, personal touches. Known for her warmth, humor, and intellect, she represents a modern kind of elegance – one that feels approachable and authentic while still carrying an undeniable sense of refinement.