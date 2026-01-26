Dior reveals its new ambassador: Taylor Russell

Dior is delighted to announce that Taylor Russell is now ambassador for the collections by Jonathan Anderson.

Distinguished notably by the Marcello Mastroianni Award at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival for her role in Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, the actress and director has established herself as one of the most unique talents in contemporary cinema. An exceptional woman who embodies all the instinctive elegance, audacity, and modernity of Dior.

Beyond her on-screen achievements, she is recognized for her fearless approach to fashion, often blending classic sophistication with bold, modern choices, making her a natural fit for Dior’s vision under Jonathan Anderson.