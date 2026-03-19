Dior: The new Dior Roadie shoes

Exuding a radical, fun and refined spirit, the Dior Roadie shoes play with the codes of men's footwear, reinterpreting them with a unique new twist.

Designed by Jonathan Anderson, who wore them during his first show for the House, they are hybrid fashion statements, between casual sneakers and functional elegance, distinguished by an ultra-flexible construction that guarantees comfort. Their sole, divided in two, is conceived to bend easily and follow the foot's movement with ease: a practical feature embellished by the signature cannage pattern.

The new Dior creation combines noble materials, pairing nubuck with a mesh-effect printed suede insert in a captivating melange of contrasts. In a work in progress spirit, the hand-stitched seams are highlighted by clean edges, celebrating the exceptional craftsmanship of the Ateliers.

SS26. Credits: Dior

Presented in a range of stylishly coordinated shades – brown, gray, dark green, or beige, associated with a colored sole – each version offers a bold look that strikes a balance of vintage aesthetics and futuristic vision. A more timeless variation, in the form of a black and gray derby, brings an extra note of finesse.

The finishing touches include a tone-on-tone “Dior” logo embroidered on the side, an expression of discreet luxury, while thick laces complete the silhouette with an ultra-contemporary edge.