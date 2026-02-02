Dior unveils the new Diorly bag

The Diorly bag by Jonathan Anderson redefines a new and freer casual attitude. Supple and soft, its construction and fine finishes give it a subtly vintage feel.

This new shape is available in soft leather punctuated by the graphic lines of cannage, or in delicate suede, like a tribute to the two materials and their textures. Its adjustable shoulder strap—adorned with a metallic “Dior”—allows it to be worn naturally on the shoulder.

Available in medium and large sizes, this object of desire—embossed with the “Dior” signature—features an interior zipped pocket and a double flap, blending comfort and practicality.

The ideal companion for effortless elegance, available in stores from February 5, 2026.