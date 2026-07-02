Dior weaves water lily motif through Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection

French fashion house Dior has made the water lily a recurring theme in its women's autumn/winter 2026-2027 collection, designed by creative director Jonathan Anderson. The motif was inspired by the water lilies growing in the Bassin Octogonal at the Jardins des Tuileries in Paris, where the collection was presented.

According to the house, the flower represents natural beauty and resilience, qualities carried through the collection's leather goods, footwear and accessories.

Credits: Dior

The water lily appears on the Lady Dior bag, worked into the leather through embroidery, and on the Book Tote, alongside a range of smaller leather goods that each carry their own embroidered take on the motif. In footwear, it shapes the design of the Dior Nymphéas heels.

The theme extends to accessories in shades of blue, green and pink, including a silk scarf, and to the 'Dior en fleurs' jewellery line, which draws on the same botanical inspiration. Sunglasses and bag charms complete the collection.

The pieces will be available in Dior stores from July.

Credits: Dior