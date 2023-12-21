Discover elegance on the move with Gigi travel bag

Gigi travel bag is the first travel bag in the Karine Augis collection. It has been specially designed to meet all the needs of a perfect weekend. Its ideal size means you can carry all your essentials without compromising on style.

Gigi travel bag. Credits: Karine Augis

Whether you're travelling for business or pleasure, this leather goods bag redefines luxury on the move. Designed with care and crafted from premium materials, Gigi travel bag embodies the perfect marriage of style and functionality. Its multiple compartments offer optimum organisation. Made from Premium coated canvas with the brand's signature art deco motif, it guarantees durability that will stand the test of time.

Gigi travel bag. Credits: Karine Augis

Gigi can be carried in a variety of ways, thanks to its leather handles and removable, adjustable shoulder strap. Its double-zip opening reveals a spacious interior with compartments designed for practical organisation. Flexible and lightweight, in cabin format, it's the perfect ally for those who appreciate practical luxury when travelling.

In short, if you want to travel light and in style, set off in all elegance and functionality with the Gigi bag, the essential accessory for distinguished travellers.