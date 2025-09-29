Discover Geox’s SS26 Womenswear Collection, Unveiled at Milan Fashion Week

## A wardrobe made to last

A chic piece designed for the everyday — versatile, reliable, and anything but disposable. More than just a seasonal staple, it’s a wardrobe ally: one you form a connection with, that radiates positivity, and makes you feel confident, warm, and protected.

Geox understands the essential role outerwear plays in a modern wardrobe. For Spring/Summer 2026, the brand unveils a meticulously crafted collection of versatile pieces at the core of its womenswear offering. These designs are made to move effortlessly between workwear, leisure, travel, formal dressing, and casual days — even moments when you simply want to feel at ease.

Expect a refined blend of sporty, urban, and high-tech influences across a contemporary lineup: from bombers to trench coats, pea coats to parkas, and raincoats to sleek, fashion-forward jackets.

## Signature style, reimagined

A strong design narrative runs through the entire collection, reflecting Geox’s distinctive style and Italian design heritage. The brand’s iconic “breathing jackets” embody minimalist elegance and timeless appeal, elevated with refined, feminine detailing and enhanced with cutting-edge production techniques to deliver next-level comfort and well-being.

Sustainable, stylish, and seasonless

The Geox SS26 womenswear collection strikes a balance between form and function, blending vibrant tones with earthy neutrals — all within a consciously crafted framework.

Jacket styles range from feminine trench coats to convertible 2-in-1 parkas, delicately detailed bombers, and ultra-light down jackets with a modern edge.

Materials include breathable blends of natural fibres like linen and cotton, alongside technical fabrics with matte or glossy finishes. The tailoring is meticulous: elegant collars, soft ruching, and adjustable drawstrings that subtly shape the silhouette.

## The Spherica line: where comfort meets innovation

Standout pieces include the Spherica range — lightweight hybrid jackets made from quilted nylon with 3M Thinsulate™ insulation. These come in bold hues with reflective linings, proving that even high-performance outerwear can feel feminine and fashionable.

Innovation and breathability — Geox’s hallmarks — are central to every piece. And in keeping with its ongoing sustainability mission, the brand incorporates recycled and natural fibres and supports initiatives like the Global Recycled Standard and Better Cotton, ensuring ethical and transparent production throughout.

SS26 Women’s Footwear Collection

The SS26 women’s footwear collection reflects the varied rhythm of women’s lives. It offers effortless slip-on sneakers for busy days, smart loafers and ballet flats for the office, and chic yet comfortable heels for those who refuse to compromise on femininity.

Guided by the brand’s mantra — “It’s good to change as long as you are true to yourself.” — the collection blends innovation, design, and legacy. Comfort remains paramount, supported by Geox’s core technologies: breathability, waterproofing, and thermoregulation.

Details are thoughtfully curated: high-shine patent leather, premium textures, soft pastels, subtle studs, delicate bows, and distinctive metallic accents.

Smart tech and standout style

Among the collection’s innovations is the now-signature Fast In System, which allows shoes to be slipped on hands-free via an external heel tab, internal padding, and elastic laces. This technology features in models such as:

Spherica Plus: lightweight, flexible, and offered in soft pastels or vibrant tones

Flextride: an urban-inspired design crafted in suede or a leather-textile mix

Contemporary meets classic

Sneakers take a fashion-forward turn with chunky soles, streamlined silhouettes, and material mixes like suede, canvas, and leather. Details include neon pops, glossy finishes, and contrast laces — all rooted in trend.

There’s also a nostalgic nod to the past: the iconic Snake Original is reissued in a new women’s version with soft metallics and pastel hues. Meanwhile, the Blue Touch model blends minimalist design with visible tech, highlighted by a translucent blue Respira insert — a subtle yet striking signature.

Feminine sophistication for every occasion

The formal line includes polished ballet flats, classic loafers, and strappy mid-heel sandals or slingbacks — available in patent or metallic leathers. Soft details like bows and flat studs add just the right amount of edge. The colour palette is fresh and fashion-forward: think mint green, strawberry red, and pale lavender.

Effortless summer style

A relaxed summer vibe comes through in timeless casual designs: unisex loafers in supple nappa or colourful suede, sandals and espadrilles with padded soles and wide straps — perfect for warm-weather living with style and ease.

Geox’s SS26 collection fuses function, innovation, and femininity into a versatile lineup of outerwear and footwear that transitions seamlessly from the city to moments of escape — supporting women every step of the way.

